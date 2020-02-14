Sam Smith releases new single after announcing date for third album

Sam Smith longs for true love in emotional new single To Die For.

The British singer said “I poured my heart and soul” into the song, which will feature on the newly announced album of the same name.

Smith, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, features in the accompanying music video as a mannequin head in a shop window watching loved-up couples walk by.

“Sunshine living on a perfect day whilst my world’s crashing down, I just want somebody to die for,” they sing.

The video ends with a mystery man smashing the shop window and walking off with the mannequin head.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Smith, 27, wrote: “So happy To Die For is yours now and I can’t express how excited I am to sing this live one day soon.”

It came hours after the Grammy Award-winning star announced their third studio album, also called To Die For, will be released on May 1.

“I am more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done,” Smith said.

“I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.”