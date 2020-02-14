Rufus Hound and Katy Brand to join Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast

Rufus Hound and Katy Brand are set to join the cast of musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The duo will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle and Miss Hedge respectively at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End.

Writer and comedian Brand described the role as a “truly thrilling opportunity for me,” adding: “If I could tell my teenage self that I would one day have the chance to perform in a huge hit show on the West End stage, that girl would pinch herself.

“Jamie gets to realise his dream every night, and now so do I!”

Everyone, we're spoiling you with announcements today! We're SO excited to be welcoming @KatyFBrand to #JamieLondon as Miss Hedge from 3 March. We can't wait to see you rock those Jimmy Choos! pic.twitter.com/QHzxz7uyRy — JamieMusical (@JamieMusical) February 14, 2020

Hound, who is best known for roles in Zapped and Trollied, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be going into the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – a brilliant, brave and British smash hit.

“I have been waxing for the last year in anticipation and am currently so tucked I may as well be a Ken doll. Bring. It. On.”

We are BUZZING to reveal that @RufusHound will be taking on the mantel of the legendary Loco Chanelle from 16 March. Get ready, because he's going to be FABULOUS. pic.twitter.com/RadFHHwkkr — JamieMusical (@JamieMusical) February 14, 2020

The musical is inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16 and follows a teenager who lives on a council estate in Sheffield as he overcomes prejudice to become a drag queen.

It features music by The Feeling singer Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae.

Nica Burns, producer of the West End show, said: “We are delighted that Katy Brand will be joining the cast as Miss Hedge and Rufus Hound as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

“They will both bring their own incredible talent to their roles and make them their own.”

Katy Brand will play Miss Hedge from March 3 until June 20 2020, while Hound will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle from March 16 until May 30 2020.