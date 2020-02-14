Robbie Williams and wife Ayda share baby news

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field Williams have announced they have had a baby boy via a surrogate.

Field Williams revealed the birth of Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams to fans on Instagram.

She wrote: “On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way.

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

“We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

Ayda Field Williams and Robbie Williams now have four children (Ian West/PA)

Alongside the message she shared a photograph of the baby’s feet next to those of his siblings.

Their daughter Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams was also born using a surrogate in 2018.

They also have daughter, Theodora, born in 2012, and son Charlton, born in 2010.