One girl set to be dumped from Love Island villa on Valentine’s Day

There will be a Valentine’s Day dumping from the Love Island villa, with a girl set to leave the show.

On Friday night eyes will be on the woman newcomer Jamie Clayton chooses during the recoupling.

Jamie will tell the islanders that he has decided to choose the girl whose “banter” is “on the exact same level” as his.

Luke M said that ‘conversations flow’ with the girl he has chosen (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Luke Mabbott will tell his fellow contestants that the girl he has chosen has been unlucky during the series so far.

“When we do talk, it’s easy, the conversations flow and she never fails to make me laugh, I feel like she hasn’t had the best luck in the villa, but I do feel that is going to change,” he said.

During the show, Luke Trotman will also spring a Valentine’s Day surprise for Siannise Fudge with the help of the other islanders.

Luke T and the boys will devise a clue-based quest and make a princess crown for Siannise, while the girls keep her busy with a pamper session.

Advertising

The islanders will help Luke T set challenges for Siannise (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Siannise then has to answer all the questions and work her way around the villa to find her prince.

The islanders will also compete in a Valentine’s Day-themed challenge called ‘Valentine’s Bae’.

With one hand tied to their partner, the couples must try to keep a romantic meal intact as they tackle an assault course.

However, not all of the couples find the challenge easy and Priscilla Anyabu jokes: “Are we allowed to recouple, just for challenges, please?”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.