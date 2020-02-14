Not unlucky for some: Green Day have chart success with 13th album

Green Day have achieved their fourth number one album in the UK with their 13th record.

The US punk-rockers’ latest release, Father Of All…, has entered the charts at number one with just over 23,000 sales, the Official Charts Company said.

The group, known for hits including Boulevard Of Broken Dreams and Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life), have previously topped the charts with American Idiot (2004), 21st Century Breakdown (2009) and Revolution Radio (2016).

Green Day – Father Of All… (Reprise)

Last week’s chart-toppers Blossoms are down to number 11 with their latest record Foolish Loving Spaces.

At number two is previous chart-topper Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, ahead of Eminem’s number one album Music To Be Murdered by at number three.

J Hus’ Big Conspiracy is at number four and Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project is at number five, having climbed from number eight last week.

Over on the singles chart, Pussycat Dolls failed to reach the top 20 with their comeback single React.

At the midweek stage, the Nicole Scherzinger-led group were at number 15 with their first new music in nearly a decade, but the song has ended the week at number 29.

It is their first top 40 hit since Hush Hush; Hush Hush, which peaked at number 17 in 2009.

The Weeknd has maintained his number one spot from last week with Blinding Lights, which is also this week’s most-downloaded song, according to the Official Charts Company.

US rapper Roddy Ricch is at number two with his viral hit The Box, but has the highest streaming count of the week with seven million plays.

Capaldi is at number three with Before You Go, Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now is at number four and Eminem’s Godzilla featuring the late rapper and singer Juice Wrld rounds off the top five.