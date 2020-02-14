Luke M couples up with Demi as Shaughna leaves Love Island villa

Shaughna Phillips has been dumped from Love Island after a tense recoupling.

She was forced out after Luke Mabbott opted to couple up with Demi Jones on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Shaughna had made a play for Luke M after she revealed she had a crush on him.

Shaughna's time in the villa is up ?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WwfUwOOJcH — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 14, 2020

As Luke M announced his decision, he said: “This has been the hardest decision, probably, I have had to make yet and I don’t want anyone to go but I had to go with my heart and my gut.”

Shaughna shared a tearful goodbye with the other islanders.

She said: “My Love Island experience has been a rollercoaster, a traffic jam but one that I have absolutely loved every minute of and I can’t believe it is kind of over.”

In her exit interview, she said that she is happy she did not throw in the towel and leave the show early despite her ongoing problems with Callum Jones.

Advertising

Shaughna has left the villa (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

She said: “I’m definitely glad I stayed for as long as I did.

“There wasn’t a chance of me leaving. I’m an Aries and I’m stubborn.

“If I was going to leave, it was either going to be by winning or being dumped.”

Advertising

Shaughna added that while she may have not found what she was looking for romantically in the villa she has fallen in love with a friend.

She said: “I have literally found love in Love Island and it is with my Paige.”

Siannise Fudge got a Valentine’s Day surprise (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

The episode also saw Luke Trotman spring a Valentine’s Day surprise on Siannise Fudge with the help of the other islanders.

After making a princess crown for her the islanders devised a clue-based challenge for Siannise which eventually led to her finding Luke T.

He then asked her to be his girlfriend, to which she said yes.

Luke T said: “You haven’t really had commitment in the past have you, so I just thought you deserve it, someone to be committed to you.

“I want to be that person.”

A visual representation of how my Valentine's Day is going:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CmZERWXpCP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 14, 2020

The islanders also competed in a Valentine’s Day-themed challenge called ‘Valentine’s Bae’.

With one hand tied to their partner, the couples had to try to keep a romantic meal intact as they tackled an assault course.

Finn Tapp fell over spectacularly into a pool of gunge during the challenge, causing Mike Boateng to say: “He was like Bambi on ice.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.