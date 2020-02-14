Justin Bieber: The thought of being with my wife forever gives me the chills

Justin Bieber has said his album Changes is “super dedicated” to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Ahead of its release, the singer debuted the record, his first in five years, during a listening party at Tape nightclub in central London.

He told the audience: “The thought of being with my wife forever gives me the chills.”

“I spoke to her this morning – she is in LA. This whole album is super dedicated to her and my love for her, and hopefully that translates.”

He tied the knot with the 23-year-old model in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30 last year.

Shortly after Changes was released, Hailey congratulated her husband on an “amazing” album.

She wrote on Instagram: “Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby.”

Changes, the follow-up to his Grammy-winning album Purpose, features rappers Quavo, Travis Scott and Post Malone, and love songs for his wife such as Intentions and That’s What Love Is.

The Canadian singer, 25, quipped that a song called Take It Out On Me had a more risque meaning.

He said: “I’m letting my wife know that whatever happens in life, she can take it out on me – in the sack, if you know what I mean.

“All of us have that significant other. Who hasn’t? I pray you find them.”

He addressed how recent events including the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant had impacted his life and music.

“What happened to Kobe and all those people in the helicopter, it was so tragic,” he said.

“When we get in our cars and leave here, no-one knows what’s going to happen next. You have to grab life by the balls and live life to the fullest.”

Explaining how the album came to be, Bieber said he had intended to record a sequel to 2013’s R&B-inspired compilation Journals but that the project had evolved beyond that brief.

He said: “I did an album called Journals and I was going to do another version of that but it didn’t end up sounding like that, so I decided to switch it up. I still want to do Journals Two some day.”

As the event ended, he added: “I wont wait so long to make another album. I promise you that.”