Hugh Jackman in puzzling display of love on Valentine’s Day as stars get soppy

Hugh Jackman paid a sweet – and somewhat puzzling – tribute to his wife as he led the stars sharing the love on Valentine’s Day.

The Wolverine actor posted a picture of himself midway through a jigsaw puzzle for which the image was a picture of himself and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Jackman, 51, also shared a picture of the original photo used in the puzzle, a snap of the couple standing on a beach together, his arm around her chest.

He simply wrote “#happyvalentinesday”, and his fans were overjoyed at the way he marked February 14.

“Omg how cute,” one wrote in the comments, while another said they are a “beautiful couple”.

Australian Jackman and actress and producer Furness, 64, have been married since 1996.

Other celebrities getting soppy on the most romantic day of the year on social media included Victoria and David Beckham, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

Victoria shared a card written for her and dictated by daughter Harper on her Instagram Stories.

Harper, eight, said: “Happy Valentine’s Day, I love you so much. You put a smile on my face. Love ?”

The 45-year-old former Spice Girls star also shared clips of a large array of Valentine’s Day-themed balloons, flowers and a card from husband David to Harper, and a bizarre gift for herself from David.

Along with a picture of a sharing bag of chocolate Minstrels and a copy of Country Life magazine, Victoria wrote: “It’s a long story… I love you @davidbeckham x.”

On his own Instagram page, David, 44, shared throwback pictures of himself with Victoria and images with their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

He wrote “Happy Valentines @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven” along with a love heart.

Zeta-Jones, 50, posted a romantic image of herself kissing husband Michael Douglas, 75, on her Instagram page.

The picture had been edited to include heart-shaped bubbles floating around them.

“My forever Valentine #HappyValentinesDay,” she wrote.

Marvin and Rochelle appeared to be in competition for their Valentine’s Day messages to each other on social media.

Rochelle, 30, shared a picture of herself hugging her husband along with the caption: “They say behind every man is a strong woman. For me I’m strong because he loves me…( I can’t believe how cheesy that was. I’m sorry.)”

And JLS star Marvin, 34, posted a single snap of his wife, saying: “My forever Valentine and I’m forever punching… I mean come on… @rochellehumes I love you x.”

Marvin also posted an adorable hand-written card from the their daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and two-year-old Valentina, which he said marked his “greatest day ever as a Dad”.

The card read: “To mummy and daddy, happy Valentine’s day, I love you so much, you work so hard.

“This year me and Valle love you so much, you are so spishe to us, no mummy or daddy are as good as you, love you so much, love from Alaia and Valle.”

Tamara Ecclestone showed off her rather lavish Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

The 35-year-old daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone revealed a large floral heart-shaped display on a counter in her home, along with balloons, rose-inspired cakes, flowers and paper hearts trailing from the ceiling.

Ecclestone, who is married to Jay Rutland, wrote: “Nothing but love.”

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles, 57, took a slightly different approach and shared a message for his fellow singletons.

Happy Valentine’sAnd if you’re single like me don’t worry, we don’t have to join in everything every yearI missed national prune day too? — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) February 14, 2020

He tweeted: “Happy Valentine’s. And if you’re single like me don’t worry, we don’t have to join in everything every year.

“I missed national prune day too.”