Harry Styles greeted by fans after performing songs from new album

Harry Styles was greeted by fans as he plugged his new album.

The ex-One Direction star popped in to the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2.

The 26-year-old performed live, while Stephen Fry and Steve Coogan were also in the studio.

Zoe Ball with Steve Coogan, Harry Styles and Stephen Fry (BBC/PA)

Styles later posed for selfies with fans as he left Wogan House.

He told Ball that his new album, Fine Line, was a less daunting prospect than his solo debut.

“I was a little bit worried about getting it wrong,” he said. “When I listen to it back now I can feel all the places where I felt a bit scared.”

Of his new offering, he added: “It feels like an album that comes alive when it’s live.”

Next week, Styles will perform at the Brit Awards.

Lizzo, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish, who will sing her new Bond song, No Time To Die, live for the first time, will also take to the stage at the ceremony.