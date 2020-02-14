First look: Robert Pattinson as Batman revealed in short video

Matt Reeves has shared a first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in his upcoming role as Batman.

Director Reeves posted a short video on Twitter.

Set to dramatic music, it shows Pattinson slowly fading into focus against a red light and ends showing the actor in the famous Batsuit.

The one-minute-long video snippet is titled The Batman – Camera Test.

The film, titled The Batman, is set for release in June 2021 and will also see British actor Andy Serkis take on the role of the loyal butler Alfred.

Serkis, known for his work voicing Gollum in the Lord Of The Rings films, joins Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as supervillain The Riddler.

Reeves also appeared to confirm reports that Irish actor Colin Farrell will star in the film as villain Penguin.

Adam West, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer are among the actors who have played Batman over the years.