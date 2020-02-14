Dancing On Ice’s Ben Hanlin discusses daughter’s sepsis scare

Dancing On Ice star Ben Hanlin has urged parents to look out for sepsis symptoms after his own daughter had a scare with the illness.

The magician told ITV’s Loose Women that his family were “very, very lucky” after his seven-month-old daughter made a quick recovery after rapidly getting treatment.

Hanlin said that he was about to go on stage for a gig when his wife called to say that she had phoned an ambulance for their daughter as she was ill.

'I'll be honest, I knew zero. It was not on my radar.'#DancingOnIce star @benhanlin wants to raise awareness about sepsis after his baby daughter's scare.#LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/J1xWG3siT2 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 14, 2020

He said: “We were one of the lucky ones where she reacted quickly and we got there quickly.”

He added that his daughter is “great” and is “100%” following the scare.

Hanlin urged any parents who see their children with symptoms for sepsis to seek urgent medical help.

He said: “Any parents that go through the same thing, call 111 or 999 and get the ambulance.”

Hanlin said he knew nothing about sepsis before his daughter’s scare (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hanlin told the programme that before his daughter’s illness he knew nothing about sepsis.

“I will be honest, I knew zero,” he said.

“It was not on my radar and the worst thing you can do when you are sat in hospital, I started googling it and I started reading and I’m there going, ‘Oh right, this is serious serious.”

Symptoms for sepsis include a high temperature, shortness of breath and mottled skin.