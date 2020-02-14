Billie Eilish releases sombre James Bond track No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has released her sombre James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old pop sensation is the youngest artist ever to record a Bond title track and joins an illustrious list of performers including Adele, Sam Smith, Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey.

No Time To Die, which is just over four minutes in length, features heavy use of the piano as well as Eilish’s signature ghost-like whisper.

“Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help?” Eilish asks on the track, which she co-wrote with her brother and collaborator Finneas.

It gradually builds up to a crescendo as Eilish sings: “Fool me once, fool me twice. You’ll never see me cry, there’s just no time to die.”

In a statement, Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Finneas added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives.

Billie Eilish has released her sombre title track for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

“There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Eilish is one of the hottest properties in music and last month became the youngest artist ever to win the big four categories at the Grammys.

For her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish took home best new artist, album of the year, record of the year and best pop vocal album.

Her single Bad Guy won song of the year. No Time To Die is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond.

It is due to be released in UK cinemas on April 2.

The official James Bond Twitter account also confirmed Eilish and Finneas will perform No Time To Die at the Brit Awards next week, accompanied by composer Hans Zimmer and revered guitarist Johnny Marr.