AJ Tracey, Loyle Carner and Beabadoobee added to TRNSMT lineup

Artists including AJ Tracey, Loyle Carner, Beabadoobee and Dermot Kennedy and have been added to the lineup of TRNSMT.

They will join previously announced headliners Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher and Courteeners in performing at the Glasgow music festival.

Also included among the 50 new acts being added to the lineup on Friday are Jimmy Eat World, Declan McKenna and Glaswegian singer Amy Macdonald.

The festival takes place in Glasgow in July (Lesley Martin/PA)

Macdonald said: “This will be my first TRNSMT and it’s amazing to be able to play a huge festival in the middle of my hometown which has become such an important showcase for Scotland’s rich musical talent.

“I’m so excited to be back in front of the great Glasgow crowd and relish the challenge of proving just how much women can really rock on the big festival stage.”

Other previously announced acts who are performing at the festival include Rita Ora, Snow Patrol, Foals, Keane, Aitch and Sam Fender.

Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic will also make a return to the festival.

TRNSMT is set to take place in the Glasgow Green park from July 10 to July 12.