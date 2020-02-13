Taylor Swift makes unexpected appearance at the NME Awards

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the NME Awards, picking up a gong for the world’s best solo act.

The singer, 30, described the bash as “like the craziest awards show I have ever been to”.

She attended the awards with actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, and the couple were later spotted sharing a kiss in their seats.

Her attendance came a month after the pop star decided not to go to the Grammys, where she was beaten by Lizzo to best solo pop performance.

Swift previously won an NME Award but had not previously attended the event, at the O2 Academy Brixton, in London, before.

The singer, wearing a black and white asymmetrical outfit, said of the middle-fingered gong: “It’s amazing to have a matching set”.

Taylor and Joe are so precious I’m gonna faint #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/tRke8KLdtQ — sophie ? (@getlowsoph) February 12, 2020

FKA twigs was named best British solo act at the bash and Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis was crowned Godlike genius.

Robyn took Songwriter of the decade and best British band went to The 1975.