Snow Patrol to perform at Latitude after cancelling 2019 performance

Snow Patrol will perform at Latitude this summer after cancelling their headline slot at the music festival last year.

The band join previously announced acts including Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers in the line-up.

Also performing at the Suffolk festival in July will be Charli XCX, Keane, The Lumineers and Michael Kiwanuka.

Your second Latitude 2020 lineup announcement and day-splits have landed! Snow Patrol Reworked, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Kate Tempest, Jenny Eclair and more join us in Henham Park this coming July. ?☀️? Day and weekend tickets now on sale. https://t.co/EIh7BL9CI1 pic.twitter.com/XYAJ22YyV0 — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) February 13, 2020

A statement from Snow Patrol said: “Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year.

“Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up.”

The band will play their latest album Reworked in a performance that will feature 14 musicians.

Also added to the festival’s line-up is La Roux.

La Roux has been added to the bill (Yui Mok/PA)

The singer said she is “really excited” to perform at Latitude, adding: “Last time I was there the crowd were amazing. Can’t wait to see you all.”

Other acts that have been added to the line-up include comedian Simon Amstell, Australian rock band King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, singer Mahalia and poet Kate Tempest.

Latitude takes place from July 16-19 at Henham Park.