Ronan Keating marks 20-year solo career with album and tour

Ronan Keating is marking the 20 years of his solo career with a new album and a tour.

Entitled Twenty Twenty, the singer’s latest offering will be released two decades after he unveiled his self-titled debut solo album.

Fans will get to hear music from the album – which Keating described as “a greatest hits of brand new music” – when he takes it on a summer tour of the UK and Ireland in June.

Twenty Twenty album cover (Ronan Keating)

The Boyzone star has collaborated with other musicians for the album, with their names due to be announced. It also features reworked versions of much-loved tracks such as Life Is A Rollercoaster, Lovin’ Each Day and When You Say Nothing At All.

“There’s not a lot of artists that have been lucky enough to do 20 years and still be here,” said the singer.

“I’m very honoured to have had that, so I wanted to mark it with an album like this.”

The first single, One Of A Kind, is out on February 13 and sees the star duet with Emeli Sande.

Keating said: “I was completely honoured when Emeli Sande said she’d love to do it.

“I was just blown away by her vocal.

One Of A Kind single artwork (Ronan Keating)

“She’s obviously got a brilliant voice, and she’s a lovely, warm person, so the personality she’s brought to the song is just incredible.”

The singer will be on tour from June 5 to 27, with stops including Dublin, Manchester, Sheffield and London.

Twenty Twenty is set for release on Decca Records on May 1.