Rapper Slowthai confronts fan at NME Awards

Slowthai has caused controvery at the NME awards after he got into a confrontation with a member of the audience while accepting a hero of the year award.

The rapper appeared angered by a comment made by a spectator during his acceptance speech and threw his drink into the crowd before jumping down to face them.

He was restrained by security as he argued with the member of the audience and was later booed by the crowd.

Earlier in the ceremony Slowthai had asked host Katherine Ryan to smell his cologne and referred to her as “baby girl”.

The rapper received the hero of the year award (David Parry/PA)

As he left the stage, Ryan joked: “Thank you Mike from Love Island.”

Ryan also said to the performer: “You are younger than my babysitter.”

It was a successful night for Slowthai who won best collaboration for his work with Mura Masa, as well as his hero of the year award, which is voted for by the public.

Taylor Swift was also honoured at the ceremony, picking up the best solo act in the world award.

The singer told the audience that thanks to a previous NME award she won she is now able to display two of the middle finger-shaped trophies side by side in her home.

She added: “This is like the craziest awards show I have ever been to, thank you.”

FKA Twigs was named best British solo artist (David Parry/PA)

In the other categories Little Simz picked up the award for best British album for GREY Area, while AJ Tracey won best British song with Ladbroke Grove.

The best album in the world award went to Lana Del Rey’s Norman F***ing Rockwell, while best song in the world went to Billie Eilish for Bad Guy.

Best British solo artist went to FKA twigs and best British band was chosen as The 1975.

US heavy metal band Slipknot won the best band in the world gong.

Also honoured at the ceremony was Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis.

After being presenter with the award, she said: “I watched my dad pick this up when I was 16-years-old and I was like, I will never do this festival and I’m in so deep, there’s no getting out of it.”

She dedicated her award to “all the female artists”.