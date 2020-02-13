Menu

Advertising

NME Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Showbiz | Published:

The annual ceremony saw Piers Morgan named villain of the year and FKA Twigs named best British solo act.

NME Awards 2020

Here is a full list of winners at the NME Awards.

Godlike genius – Emily Eavis

Songwriter of the decade – Robyn

Icon award – Courtney Love

Innovation Award – The 1975

NME Awards 2020 – London
Michael and Emily Eavis at the 2020 NME Awards (David Parry/PA)

Best British album – Little Simz, GREY Area

Advertising

Best album in the world – Lana Del Rey, Norman F****** Rockwell

Best British song – AJ Tracey, Ladbroke Grove

Best song in the world – Billie Eilish, Bad Guy

Best British solo act – FKA twigs

Advertising

Best solo act in the world – Taylor Swift

Best British band – The 1975

Best band in the world – Slipknot

Best new British act – Easy Life

Best new act in the world – Clairo

Best live act – Foals

NME radar award – Beabadoobee

Best collaboration – Mura Masa and Slowthai

Best music video – Yungblud, Original Me

Best British festival – Glastonbury

Best small festival – End Of The Road

Best festival in the world – Glastonbury

Best festival headliner – The Cure

Best film – Blue Story

Best film actor – Michael Ward

Best TV series – Peaky Blinders

Best TV actor – Jessica Barden

Best music film – Liam Gallagher, As It Was

Best music book – Debbie Harry, Face It: A Memoir

Best reissue – Muse, Origin Of Muse

Best podcast – Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

Best game – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Hero of the year – Slowthai

Villain of the year – Piers Morgan

Music moment of the year – BTS, Wembley Stadium

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News