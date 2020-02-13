Marvin Humes: I tried to reunite JLS four years ago

JLS star Marvin Humes has revealed he tried to get the band back together four years ago.

On Wednesday, it was revealed the group, made up of Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill, have finally reunited seven years after they split up and will hit the road for a string of dates in November and December this year.

Appearing on Capital Breakfast together, Humes said: “It’s lovely to be back here with my brothers.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting for for a long time.

“Four years ago, I tried to make this happen. I was on the phone to the guys like, ‘come on guys, let’s just get back together, we should have never broken up. You’re telling me that our heart won’t beat again?’

“I remember taking Oritse for a dodgy little sushi around the corner from here and I was like, ‘Rish, come on bruv, let’s make this happen’.

“He was like, ‘nope, we’re not doing it!'”

However, now the band are back together, Merrygold has promised he will dig out his old dance moves, including his trademark backflips.

IT'S TIME!! Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec. We can't wait to be reunited with you all! Register for pre-sale access before Tues 18th 3pm: https://t.co/4Whsl8dlB8General sale starts Fri 21st at 9am! pic.twitter.com/zuwYfaa5N5 — JLS (@JLSOfficial) February 12, 2020

He said: “Of course there’s going to be new, but we can’t leave out the old faithfuls, do you know what I mean?”

The group also discussed the chat taking place in their WhatsApp group, with Williams saying: “It’s unstoppable. The banter, literally, you’ve got to have thick skin to be in JLS. Real talk!

Merrygold added: “You should see the WhatsApp group… The WhatsApp group goes off! Honestly! Brutal!”

JLS found fame in 2008 when they were contestants on The X Factor.

They were runner-ups but went on to release four albums – JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox and Evolution – before splitting in 2013.

Last year, Williams told how he went through a “horrific” experience when he was accused of rape.

Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold have reunited seven years after they first split up (Ian West/PA)

Jurors unanimously acquitted the singer in May 2019.

The Beat Again tour will kick off in Dublin on November 12 and will finish in Nottingham on December 2.

Fans can register for pre-sale access before February 18 and general sale starts on February 21.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp is on weekdays from 6am to 10am.