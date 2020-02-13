Love Island’s Shaughna confuses Luke M as she reveals surprise crush

Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips leaves Luke Mabbott confused and “scrambled” as she reveals her feelings for him ahead of another recoupling in the villa.

Shaughna, who first confessed her crush for Luke M in Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, will speak to both him and Demi Jones in Thursday’s instalment of the show.

Demi has recently sparked a romance with Luke M after their previous romances – hers with Nas Majeed and his with Natalia Zoppa – ended.

? FIRST LOOK ? Shockwaves are sent throughout the villa as Shaughna comes clean to Demi and Luke M about her true feelings… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0XyTjlWtkj — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 13, 2020

Shaughna first speaks to Demi about her feelings for Luke M, after saying in the Beach Hut that “it’s kind of been under my nose for weeks” and that “Luke is an angel”.

Shaughna, who was recently dumped by Callum Jones for his Casa Amor love interest Molly Smith, tells Demi: “This is a very uncomfortable conversation for me – I feel like I want to have a chat with Luke M.”

Demi replies: “Right, OK. Oh God… what’s made you feel like this?”

Shaughna says that newcomer Jamie Clayton “solidified this a bit for me”, adding: “I’m just like absolutely, I don’t have feelings for you at all.

“I don’t feel like that for Luke, I feel like we’ve always had flirty banter back and forth.

“When it didn’t go well with Natalia, I was thinking, ‘I’m happy about that, why am I happy about that?’”

Demi says that she always thought she and Luke “were more like brother and sister”, to which Shaughna says: “A bit like you and him, you never explored it, I never did.”

Demi tells Shaughna to go ahead and talk to Luke and that she herself will speak to Jamie because “I can’t make the same mistake I did with Nas”.

However, Demi cries in the Beach Hut as she says: “I just feel like I don’t have much luck in here. I’ve just got to hope Luke does like me.

“If Shaughna tells him this information then he might shut it down and come closer to me and it will solidify our connection. At the same time, if Shaughna tells him that and he starts acting different about me and starts being like that to her, then again at least I know it wasn’t meant to be.”

Later in the episode, Shaughna tells Luke M that she likes him, and he says: “I didn’t expect it. Have you caught feelings?”

She admits that she has, and he says: “You’re dropping a bomb… have you thought this over the past few days?”

“Weeks… Where is your head at?” Shaughna says.

Luke M then says that he is “scrambled now”, having recently kissed Demi.

“Me and Demi got to know each other and got close, she’s getting to know Jamie as well which put me off a bit,” he adds.

“I didn’t want to be in that position again to feel second best, I don’t want to be in a triangle.”

The episode also sees the Islanders discover that a recoupling will take place, and that the boys will have the power to choose who to couple up with.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.