Lana Del Rey heads to Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage

Lana Del Rey will perform at this year’s Glastonbury.

The US pop star, 34, will take to the Pyramid Stage as the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Organiser Emily Eavis announced on Twitter: “Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will be playing on the Pyramid stage this year.”

Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Sir Paul McCartney have previously been announced.

Swift is headlining the famous festival on Sunday and will be the first female to top the bill since Adele in 2016.

Sir Paul was the first headliner announced.

Ross, who made her name in The Supremes, will perform in the Legends slot.

Del Rey’s recent album Norman F****** Rockwell won rave reviews from critics and was recently crowned best album in the world at the NME Awards.

She rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die.