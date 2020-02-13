Justin Bieber watches wife Hailey walk down the aisle in never-before-seen video

The moment Justin Bieber watched wife Hailey walk down the aisle has been revealed in never-before-seen footage of their star-studded wedding day.

The latest episode of his YouTube docu-series offers an intimate look at the Canadian pop singer and takes fans behind the scenes on the couple’s big day.

Bieber, 25, was seen stumbling over his vows during the ceremony before leaving the guests – including Usher and Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi – in fits of laughter after asking what the words meant.

The moment Hailey, a model who is also from Canada, walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with her actor father Stephen Baldwin was shown for the first time.

And the newlyweds were filmed sharing their first kiss as a married couple before Bieber serenaded his new bride with his song One Less Lonely Girl.

The couple tied the knot in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30 last year. The wedding video, featured in the latest episode of YouTube Premium series Justin Bieber: Seasons, captured some of the weekend’s most intimate moments.

Bieber was seen becoming emotional as he recalled the moment he got down on one knee. “She just walked down the stairs and I was just there with the ring,” Bieber said.

“And I was shaking and I was just like, ‘I’ve loved you for so long and I just can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?'”

Justin Bieber gave fans an intimate look at his wedding day for the latest episode of his docu-series (Yui Mok/PA)

They had their first dance while country music duo Dan and Shay performed and Bieber also revealed a new song, an acoustic ballad titled That’s What Love Is.

Explaining the track, he said it is about the fact that “not everything needs to be physical – I love her without needing to touch her”.

On the eve of the big day, Bieber and Hailey, 23, are seen surrounded by family and friends, while the groom is shown putting on his tuxedo the following morning.

While undergoing final touches to his outfit, Bieber shares a warm moment with his father, Jeremy, who tells him: “I am proud of you.”

In another candid moment, Hailey admitted to having been “really lonely for a really long time” and crying herself to sleep.

“I felt like I am going through this journey,” she said. “I get to see all these cool places and travel and get to experience all these cool things but would come home at the end of the night and it’s just me.”