Enrique Iglesias shares photo of himself cradling his newborn child

Enrique Iglesias has celebrated the birth of his child by sharing pictures of the baby on social media.

The Spanish singer posted a picture of himself wearing scrubs while cradling the baby with the caption “my sunshine”.

Mother Anna Kournikova also shared photographs of the newborn.

In one she is holding the baby and kissing Iglesias, while the other shows her smiling broadly while hugging the newborn.

They shared news of the birth after Enrique’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr reportedly told a Chilean radio station that the baby had been born but refused to reveal the baby’s gender.

Iglesias and Kournikova already have children together following the birth of their twins Nicholas and Lucy in 2017.

The couple are thought to have been together since they began dating in 2001 when they met on the set of one of the singer’s music videos.