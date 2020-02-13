Denise Van Outen: I signed up straight away for The Masked Singer

Denise Van Outen says she was the first to sign up to the UK version of The Masked Singer.

The presenter, 45, was unmasked as Fox on last weekend’s show having kept what she was doing secret from her whole family, including her daughter.

Three finalists – Octopus, Hedgehog and Queen Bee – will battle it out in the finale of the ITV programme.

Van Outen told Good Morning Britain: “I can’t wait to find out who is going to win.”

She went on to give her predictions for the finalists, saying Queen Bee could be Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix or even Ariana Grande.

And Hedgehog could be actor Luke Evans, while Charlotte Church or Katherine Jenkins could be behind the Octopus mask, she suggested.

Van Outen added that she signed up instantly.

“I watched the Australian version so I knew how it gripped viewers. I think I was probably the first to say yes to it. It’s really nice as a performer… that they’re not going to rip you to shreds.”