Caroline Flack shares photo after saying she was advised to avoid social media

Caroline Flack has posted a photograph on social media for the first time since she said she was advised to avoid the platforms.

The TV presenter shared a collage of her posing for photographs with a dog alongside a heart emoji.

It is the first time that she has posted a photograph on Instagram for seven weeks after she stepped down from hosting the current Love Island series following allegations that she assaulted her partner.

On Christmas Eve the presenter posted to say that she had “been advised not to go on social media”.

She added: “I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into.”

Flack has denied assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that allegedly left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a “horror movie”.

She is alleged to have hit Burton over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury.

After entering a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Flack was released on bail with conditions that stop her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial which is set to begin in March.

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore took over Love Island hosting duties from Flack.

Whitmore now hosts Love Island

While this is the first time that Flack has uploaded a photograph to Instagram since announcing her break from social media, the presenter has previously written on Instagram Stories to wish Love Island’s cast and crew good luck at the National Television Awards.

She also said good luck to Whitmore ahead of the start of the show’s first winter series.