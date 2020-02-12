Slowthai sprays champagne and moons audience at NME Awards

Rapper Slowthai kicked off the NME Awards with a raucous performance that saw him spraying champagne around the room and mooning the audience.

The star, 25, was performing the track Deal Wiv It with Mura Masa at the ceremony at the Brixton Academy when he suddenly jumped onto the table of some unsuspecting guests.

Leaning over, the shirtless rapper grabbed a bottle of bubbly from the ice bucket and, shaking it up, proceeded to spray it into the crowd.

Slowthai also leapt off the stage and crowd-surfed, to cheers from the audience.

As his performance came to a close, the musician turned his back on the crowd.

As fans whistled and clapped, he leaned over and pulled down his trousers – mooning the crowd.

Slowthai rose to fame in 2019 when he was included BBC’s Sound of 2019 poll.

He released his debut studio album, Nothing Great About Britain, last year.