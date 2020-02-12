Shaughna drops major bombshell about secret Love Island crush

Shaughna Phillips will ruffle some feathers in Love Island as she reveals she has a secret crush on Luke Mabbott.

Shaughna, who was recently dumped by Callum Jones for his Casa Amor love interest Molly Smith, will make the confession in Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 show, which also includes a game involving news headlines about them.

Luke M has recently sparked a fledgling romance with Demi Jones, who was dumped by Nas Majeed.

Having enjoyed a date with new boy Jamie Clayton, Shaughna admits to Mike Boateng that she actually has feelings for Luke M.

“Do you know who I do get along with? Luke M,” she tells him.

Mike says: “He’s a cool guy. Do you think you could possibly go there?”

Shaughna says she is not sure, to which he replies: “Have you ever spoken to him like that? It’s food for thought.”

“I think since Jamie has come into the villa and been chatting to me and what not, it’s made me realise some things,” Shaughna says.

“I think I might have some feelings for Luke M.”

Mike then relays the information to fellow islanders Finn Tapp and Paige Turley, who are left surprised by the turn of events.

Luke M (Joel Anderson/ITV)

In the Beach Hut, Paige says: “Initially I was shocked. But maybe when you put all the pieces together, I’m shocked I’ve not seen it before.

“Every time he walks by, Shaughna drops him comments, every time he’s there, they flirt. She married him in the Snog, Marry… Pie game. Maybe the signs have been there and we’ve just never asked the question. So it’ll be interesting to see how this pans out.”

Later, Shaughna discusses her feelings with Finn and Paige and says that she was relieved when things did not work out for Luke M and newcomer Natalia Zoppa who, after coming over to the main villa from Casa Amor, decided she did not have feelings for him.

Paige asks her “why would you not stand up and be counted?”, to which Shaughna says: “Because I love Demi.”

“You know Demi, she’s going to be understanding,” Paige tells her.

“You need to say to Demi first before you say to Luke… you’ve got nothing to lose.”

The episode also sees the contestants play the News Splash game, in which they will read out headlines about Love Island with words blurred out.

They must try to guess which words are missing in a bid to avoid being dunked in water.

Questions include who viewers think could be playing a game and which contestant may be about to experience heartbreak because of something their partner has said about them.

One of the headlines says that viewers want Shaughna and Luke M to couple up to “bag the £50,000 cash prize”, and another suggests that Finn’s head could have been turned in Casa Amor, and that Callum might cheat on Molly, leaving the islanders confused and potentially angry.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.