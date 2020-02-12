New picture shows Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

Marlon Wayans wraps his arms around Jennifer Hudson in a new look at Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Oscar-winner Hudson can be seen as Franklin, sporting a bouffant hairstyle and pale blue dress, while Wayans is dressed in a green suit and dark green polo neck as her first husband Ted White.

Respect also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald and Mary J Blige.

Plans for the biopic were announced in January 2018, just months before Franklin’s death that August.

The first teaser for Respect shows Hudson performing Franklin’s anthem of the same name, while dressed in a gold gown.

The film is expected to be released later this year.

It is not the only project about Franklin in the works, as recent Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will play the queen of soul in the next instalment of the miniseries Genius.