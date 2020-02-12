Laura Whitmore wows on NME Awards red carpet

Laura Whitmore swapped the Love Island villa for the red carpet as she stepped out in London for the NME Awards.

The TV star brought the glamour to the event in Brixton, in a skimpy black minidress with a cut-out neckline.

Laura Whitmore (David Parry/PA)

She teamed the dress with high-heeled black ankle boots.

Whitmore was not the only celebrity turning heads at the event, with FKA Twigs and Yungblud also sporting standout looks.

FKA Twigs (David Parry/PA)

Twigs caught the eye in a long jacket and a huge, fluffy green hat, while Yungblud added a splash of colour in a yellow tartan jacket and skirt.

Yungblud (David Parry/PA)

Charli XCX looked stunning in a simple black top and trousers, with her hair pulled back, while Sinitta was colourful in a hooded orange jumpsuit.

Charli XCX (David Parry/PA)

Sinitta (David Parry/PA)

The awards were being held at Brixton Academy, London.