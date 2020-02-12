Justin Theroux among celebrity friends wishing Jennifer Aniston happy birthday

Justin Theroux was among Jennifer Aniston’s celebrity friends wishing the actress a happy 51st birthday.

The former couple were married for two years from 2015 before splitting up on good terms in 2017.

To mark Aniston’s birthday, Theroux posted a black and white picture to his Instagram Story showing the actress with clenched fists and a determined look on her face.

Theroux, the cousin of British broadcaster Louis Theroux, captioned the post: “Grabbing 2020 & another year like.”

He also revealed his nickname for Aniston, adding “happy birthday B” alongside a love heart emoji.

And he was not the only famous face sending their best wishes to Aniston.

Her Friends co-star Courteney Cox forced fans to do a double-take by posting a selfie of her in a wig next to Aniston.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox captioned the post.

“Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!”

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends, is a new arrival to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of him and Aniston together.

“Happy birthday, Jenny!!!,” he said.

Reese Witherspoon played Aniston’s sister on Friends and they also starred together on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, she wrote: “Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!”

Aniston later took to Instagram to thank everyone for the kind words, adding turning 51 is “pretty fun”.