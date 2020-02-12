Jennifer Aniston: Actresses fought being ‘put out to pasture’ in their 40s

Jennifer Aniston says actresses are no longer “put out to pasture” in their 40s on-screen.

In an interview with fellow Hollywood star Sandra Bullock, 55, the ex-Friends actress, 51, said women have fought against the premature end of their careers.

“Our industry has expanded its horizons in that way, and I think it’s because women have stood up and said, ‘We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore,'” she said in Interview magazine.

"You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.'" https://t.co/aULjeEefGw — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) February 11, 2020

“Think of the generation ahead of us. So many of those women were put out to pasture when they were 40, and the fact that we get to still be working and are actually coming into our most creative adventures ever at this point in our life – we’re rewriting that narrative that society sort of plastered on us.”

Bullock and Aniston also spoke about having previously dated the same man, actor Tate Donovan.

Bullock said: “We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being.

“Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it,” Aniston replied. “We both partook of Tate.”