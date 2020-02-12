‘It’s time!’ – JLS announce they have reunited

JLS have announced that they have reunited seven years after they split up.

The boy band – Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – will hit the road for a string of dates in November and December this year.

A video on their Twitter account shows the singers on the phone with each other discussing a comeback.

IT'S TIME!! Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec. We can't wait to be reunited with you all! Register for pre-sale access before Tues 18th 3pm: https://t.co/4Whsl8dlB8General sale starts Fri 21st at 9am! pic.twitter.com/zuwYfaa5N5 — JLS (@JLSOfficial) February 12, 2020

“IT’S TIME!!” said the caption.

“Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec.

“We can’t wait to be reunited with you all!”

Part of JLS’ hit song Beat Again then plays.

The lyrics say: “Let’s just get back together, We should’ve never broke up.”

JLS found fame in 2008 when they were contestants on The X Factor.

They were runner-ups but went on to release four albums – JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox and Evolution – before splitting in 2013.

Last year, Williams told how he went through a “horrific” experience when he was accused of rape, which he was cleared of.

Oritse Williams (Joe Giddens/PA)

Jurors unanimously acquitted Williams in May 2019.

Fans can register for pre-sale access before February 18 and general sale starts on February 21.