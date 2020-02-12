Dua Lipa and Stormzy on the bill for Sziget festival

Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Calvin Harris and Kings Of Leon are set to perform at Hungary’s Sziget festival, which has been described as Europe’s answer to Glastonbury.

They are among the first acts to be announced for the festival in Budapest, along with more than 75 others including Lewis Capaldi, Major Lazer, The Strokes, Anna Calvi, ASAP Rocky, Denzel Curry, Diplo, FKA twigs, Foals, Kaytranada, Khalid and Mabel.

Stormzy is also set to perform (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The seven-day event, held in August, is the fifth largest festival in the world.

It is held on the 108-hectare Obuda Island on the Danube in northern Budapest.

Over the years, Sziget has played host to some of the most prestigious names in music, including David Bowie, Oasis, The Stone Roses, Iggy Pop, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Sex Pistols and Kendrick Lamar.

Ed Sheeran was a headliner in 2018.

Last year on day 1 with Ed Sheeran… Can you spot yourself? ? pic.twitter.com/dLjHU9eDgj — Sziget Festival (@szigetofficial) January 30, 2020

This year, Sziget takes place from August 5 to 11.

Tickets are available at szigetfestival.com.