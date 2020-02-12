Menu

Demi Lovato explains the meaning behind latest tattoo

Showbiz | Published:

She has had a fallen angel inked on her back.

Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato said she has undergone a “spiritual awakening” as she explained the meaning behind her latest tattoo.

The US pop singer is enjoying a career comeback and in the last month has performed at both the Grammys and the Super Bowl, less than two years after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose.

Lovato, 27, celebrated with new ink. She has had a fallen angel being lifted up by three doves drawn on her back.

View this post on Instagram

I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! ??? ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well ??????

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

The former Disney Channel star shared a picture of the tattoo on Instagram and said it was “incredibly meaningful”.

In a lengthy caption, she said she came up with the idea after speaking with celebrity tattooist Alessandro Capozzi and wanted something that “symbolised the spiritual awakening I was having”.

“Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding,” Lovato said.

Lovato joked the only downside to the tattoo was its position, as it means she cannot see it.

Lovato, who has battled addiction for years, spent weeks in hospital after a drug overdose in July 2018.

She is currently in the middle of a successful comeback and enjoyed two well-received performances at the Grammys and Super Bowl.

