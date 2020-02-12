Demi Lovato explains the meaning behind latest tattoo

Singer Demi Lovato said she has undergone a “spiritual awakening” as she explained the meaning behind her latest tattoo.

The US pop singer is enjoying a career comeback and in the last month has performed at both the Grammys and the Super Bowl, less than two years after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose.

Lovato, 27, celebrated with new ink. She has had a fallen angel being lifted up by three doves drawn on her back.

The former Disney Channel star shared a picture of the tattoo on Instagram and said it was “incredibly meaningful”.

In a lengthy caption, she said she came up with the idea after speaking with celebrity tattooist Alessandro Capozzi and wanted something that “symbolised the spiritual awakening I was having”.

“Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding,” Lovato said.

Lovato joked the only downside to the tattoo was its position, as it means she cannot see it.

Lovato, who has battled addiction for years, spent weeks in hospital after a drug overdose in July 2018.

She is currently in the middle of a successful comeback and enjoyed two well-received performances at the Grammys and Super Bowl.