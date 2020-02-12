Dawn French signs up to play Beatrix Potter in Christmas film

Dawn French is to star as Peter Rabbit creator Beatrix Potter in a new Christmas film.

The Tail Of The Curious Mouse is inspired by the true story of when a young Roald Dahl met his hero.

Dahl, who would go on to write Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and other classics, was just six when he met the author and illustrator.

Roald Dahl (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The film, being made by the team behind TV dramas Sherlock and Dracula, will air on Sky One and Now TV.

Sky also announced Redknapps’ Weekend Warm Up, with father and son duo Harry and Jamie Redknapp in their first TV project together.

Along with comedian Tom Davis, they are inviting “the biggest and best names in showbusiness and sport to join them, and a lively audience, for an evening packed full of laughter, topical football talk, celebrity chat … as well as Harry’s unique anecdotes”.

Peter Rabbit author Beatrix Potter (PA)

Ex-footballer Jamie said he could not wait to work with his player-turned-football manager and I’m A Celebrity… star father.

“When the opportunity came along to work with two of my favourite people I couldn’t refuse,” he said, adding that Davis “is one of my favourite comedians and of course my dad knows how to crack a joke too”.

Harry and Jamie Redknapp (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Other shows, announced as part of Sky’s programming for 2020, includes Bloods, a paramedic comedy starring Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks.

They play paramedic partners in the six-part series.

And Greg Davies stars as a demotivated, small-time psychotherapist in Safe Space, a comedy pilot.

Sky also announced a second series of Intelligence, the GCHQ comedy starring Nick Mohammed and David Schwimmer.

Cobra, the political drama starring Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton, will also return for a second series.

The Tail Of The Curious Mouse and Redknapps’ Weekend Warm Up are working titles.

The news was unveiled at Sky’s Up Next showcase at Tate Modern.