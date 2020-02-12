Charlize Theron shares star-studded Oscars selfie

Charlize Theron has shared an impressive selfie from the Oscars, in which she is surrounded by famous faces.

The Hollywood star, who was nominated for the best actress prize for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, was joined by her mother Gerda, as well as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek, Regina King and Rami Malek.

Malek, who won the best actor prize last year for Bohemian Rhapsody, peers in from the edge of the frame, while only half of Wilson’s face is visible as she is partly obscured by her husband.

Theron, who is smiling widely next to her mother inside the Dolby Theatre, captioned the shot: “Good company.”

She lost out in the best actress category to Renee Zellweger for Judy but celebrated the triumph of Kazuhiro Tsuji in the make-up and hairstyling category.

The special effects artist used prosthetics to transform Theron into former Fox News star Kelly and paid tribute to her during his acceptance speech.