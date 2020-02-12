Annie Mac criticises Reading and Leeds Festivals over male-heavy line-up

Annie Mac has slammed the line-up at the Reading and Leeds Festivals over a lack of women on stage.

Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine and Liam Gallagher will top the bill.

Female names include Mabel, Mahalia and Lady Leshurr but the summer event is male-heavy.

Feeling so disheartened about this Reading and Leeds line up. At the blatant lack of want to represent women. For all the 16 year old girls going to their first festival at Reading and Leeds 2020. Just know that you DO belong on those stages. — Annie Mac (@AnnieMac) February 11, 2020

The DJ wrote on Twitter: “Feeling so disheartened about this Reading and Leeds line up. At the blatant lack of want to represent women.

“For all the 16 year old girls going to their first festival at Reading and Leeds 2020. Just know that you DO belong on those stages.”

Your first #RandL20 wave has arrived ❤️ ? General tickets on sale 13.02.2020 ?️ Got a @Barclaycard… you can get exclusive pre-sale access until 8.59am on Thursday 13th and 10% OFF every pre-sale ticket courtesy of Barclaycard ? T&Cs apply ? https://t.co/GNinX4nSX2 pic.twitter.com/8iB6eNKS3g — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 11, 2020

Other performers include Northampton rapper Slowthai, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon, Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender, and Courteeners.

Stormzy, currently enjoying success with his Heavy Is The Head album, will take to the Reading and Leeds main stages.

The festival takes place at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds over the August bank holiday weekend (28-30).