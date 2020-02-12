Advertising
Annie Mac criticises Reading and Leeds Festivals over male-heavy line-up
Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine and Liam Gallagher will top the bill at the summer event.
Annie Mac has slammed the line-up at the Reading and Leeds Festivals over a lack of women on stage.
Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine and Liam Gallagher will top the bill.
Female names include Mabel, Mahalia and Lady Leshurr but the summer event is male-heavy.
The DJ wrote on Twitter: “Feeling so disheartened about this Reading and Leeds line up. At the blatant lack of want to represent women.
“For all the 16 year old girls going to their first festival at Reading and Leeds 2020. Just know that you DO belong on those stages.”
Other performers include Northampton rapper Slowthai, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon, Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender, and Courteeners.
Stormzy, currently enjoying success with his Heavy Is The Head album, will take to the Reading and Leeds main stages.
The festival takes place at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds over the August bank holiday weekend (28-30).
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.