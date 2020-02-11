Strictly’s same-sex dance up for British LGBT Award

Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex dance is up for the media moment prize at Britain’s biggest LGBT+ awards event.

Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima made history when they performed together on the BBC show last year.

It is one of several moments up for the gong at the British LGBT Awards, which celebrate the campaigners and allies who have made a positive impact on the LGBT+ community during the past 12 months.

Drag Race coming to the UK, Renee Zellweger’s Oscar-winning turn as Judy Garland, Poppy and Parisa winning MTV’s True Love Or True Lies and BBC show Gentleman Jack telling the real-life story of Anne Lister are also in the running.

Other potential media moment winners include Sex Education, for its diverse representation of LGBT+ characters and relationships, Mexican primetime television making history with its first ever lesbian kiss on Amar A Muerte, representation and casting in Tales Of The City, the premiere of The L Word: Generation Q and LGBT+ character development in Riverdale.

Renee Zellweger (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The awards, in association with Founding Partner NatWest, will take place in London on May 29 and will see prizes given out in categories such as online impact, music artist and sports personality.

Dua Lipa, Janet Jackson, Michelle Visage and Taylor Swift are among those who will battle it out for the celebrity ally gong, while Billy Porter, Jonathan Van Ness and Zoe Kravitz are contenders for the celebrity award.

British Vogue editor Edward Sinful is nominated in the broadcaster or journalist category, where he is up against the likes of Nick Grimshaw and Steph McGovern.

Jonathan Van Ness (PA)

British LGBT Awards founder, said Sarah Garrett said: “A really exciting mix of some of the world’s most deserving LGBT+ people, allies and organisations have been nominated this year.

“These awards shine a light on those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community during uncertain and challenging times.

“The nominees are all role models who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to raising awareness of, or advancing, LGBT+ rights.

“The 2020 ceremony is going to be the British LGBT Awards biggest event yet.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Brewery in Barbican, London on May 29.

The public can vote at britishlgbtawards.com.