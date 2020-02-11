Menu

Stormzy signs up for Reading and Leeds Festivals

Showbiz | Published:

Liam Gallagher was the first headliner to be announced for the August event.

Stormzy on stage

Stormzy is to headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Rage Against The Machine will also top the bill at the summer event.

They join Liam Gallagher, who was previously announced for the August festival.

Northampton rapper Slowthai, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon, and Two Door Cinema Club will also perform.

Stormzy, currently enjoying success with his Heavy Is The Head album, will take to the Reading and Leeds main stages.

Other performers include Sam Fender, Courteeners, Mabel, Dermot Kennedy, Mahalia, and Rex Orange County.

The festival takes place at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds over the August bank holiday weekend (28-30).

