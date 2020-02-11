Stormzy signs up for Reading and Leeds Festivals

Stormzy is to headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Rage Against The Machine will also top the bill at the summer event.

They join Liam Gallagher, who was previously announced for the August festival.

Northampton rapper Slowthai, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon, and Two Door Cinema Club will also perform.

Your first #RandL20 wave has arrived ❤️ ? General tickets on sale 13.02.2020 ?️ Got a @Barclaycard… you can get exclusive pre-sale access until 8.59am on Thursday 13th and 10% OFF every pre-sale ticket courtesy of Barclaycard ? T&Cs apply ? https://t.co/GNinX4nSX2 pic.twitter.com/8iB6eNKS3g — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 11, 2020

Stormzy, currently enjoying success with his Heavy Is The Head album, will take to the Reading and Leeds main stages.

Other performers include Sam Fender, Courteeners, Mabel, Dermot Kennedy, Mahalia, and Rex Orange County.

The festival takes place at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds over the August bank holiday weekend (28-30).