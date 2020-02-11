Steve McQueen work in major exhibition at Tate Modern

Artist Steve McQueen’s films – from nipple pulling to a close-up of the Statue of Liberty – are going on display at Tate Modern.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, 50, is showing a major exhibition of his works.

Many of the pieces are films, include Static (2009), filmed from a helicopter circling the Statue of Liberty.

Steve McQueen, Static, (Steve McQueen, Thomas Dane Gallery and Marian Goodman Gallery)

Cold Breath (1999) depicts the artist stroking, pulling and squeezing his nipple in an “intimate exploration of flesh as material”.

Charlotte (2004) features the eye of actress Charlotte Rampling as McQueen’s finger moves around it and is a “reflection on the act of looking”.

End Credits, which is an ongoing project, includes thousands of redacted documents from the FBI file on US singer Paul Robeson, who was blacklisted and put under surveillance by the FBI.

McQueen, known for his big-screen films Hunger, Shame and 12 Years A Slave, won the Turner Prize in 1999.

He said of the exhibition: “I remember my first school trip to Tate when I was an impressionable eight-year-old, which was really the moment I gained an understanding that anything is possible.

“I am very happy to be presenting my work in my home town of London, especially at Tate Modern, where in some ways my journey as an artist first began.”

This exhibition coincides with McQueen’s latest artwork Year 3, on show at Tate Britain, a portrait of London’s Year 3 pupils.

Steve McQueen runs from February 13 to May 11 at Tate Modern.