Sir David Attenborough to present new series about the planet

Sir David Attenborough is to present a new natural history series about the planet.

Entitled A Perfect Planet, the five-part BBC One series will explore “the intricate systems” that allow Earth to thrive.

From the white wolves of Ellesemere Island to bears in Kamchatka, vampire finches of the Galapagos to golden snub-nosed monkeys of China, the series will “combine a global view of the planet from space with intimate animal stories from the most spectacular habitats”.

Sir David, 93, said: “Oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes – together these powerful yet fragile forces allow life to flourish in astonishing diversity.

“They make Earth truly unique – a perfect planet.

“Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life.

“But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: Humans. To preserve our perfect planet we must ensure we become a force for good.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content, said: “BBC One continues to lead the way in natural history programming, and I’m thrilled that Sir David Attenborough will be our trusted guide to A Perfect Planet.

“It will be a breathtaking series celebrating the intricate systems that allow our planet to thrive, bringing together a unique perspective with groundbreaking camera technology.”

A Perfect Planet is a Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery.

It will be on BBC One later this year.