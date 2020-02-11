Rocketman to be screened around the UK with live orchestra

Fans of Sir Elton John will have a chance to watch his biopic Rocketman on a big screen accompanied by a live orchestra.

Rocketman Live In Concert will travel to Dublin, Birmingham, Brighton, London’s Eventim Apollo and Glasgow, before the finale in Edinburgh.

A full orchestra will perform the film’s soundtrack, made up of hits by the singer including Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing.

The film, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be projected onto a large ultra-HD screen.

The news comes just days after Sir Elton and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin won an Oscar for their original song from the film (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.

It was Sir Elton’s first Oscar since he won in 1995 for Circle Of Life from The Lion King.

His husband David Furnish, who produced the film, wrote on Instagram: “Just starting to come back down to earth after @eltonjohn and @bernietaupinofficial won the Academy Award for Best Original Song last night.

“It has been the most extraordinary journey making @rocketmanmovie, and culminating in an Oscar victory is overwhelmingly surreal.

“The reality is that it takes an army of people to produce and platform a successful, award-winning film. And I am forever grateful to EVERYONE who created Rocketman and helped our film take flight and soar into the cinematic cosmos.

“I particularly want to thank @taron.egerton for his brilliant performance.

“No one could have brought Elton’s larger-than-life force to the big screen more authentically than you. @dexfletch directed that sublime performance and an exceptional cast superbly. I am deeply indebted to #MatthewVaughn for bringing us all together and for being the most brilliant producer partner I could have ever wanted.

“Huge thanks to everyone at @paramountpics for believing in us and for allowing our creative vision to shine. Thanks to #GilesMartin for your musical magic and the team at @interscope for getting that magic out into the world.

“Thanks also to everyone at @rocketentertainment for tirelessly supporting everything Elton and I do and surrounding us with your loving excellence.

“Finally, I want to pay tribute to my extraordinary and inimitable husband for having the courage to live his life so bravely and honestly – and for believing in all of us to enshrine his story in celluloid fantasy.”