Rebecca Black gives advice to her 13-year-old self on 9th anniversary of Friday

Rebecca Black has offered advice to her younger self as she marked nine years since the release of her viral hit Friday.

The singer was 13 when she was thrust into the limelight as the music video, which saW her driving around in a car with her friends, took the internet by storm.

Posting a photo of herself now and a picture of herself back then, she said: “9 years ago today a music video for a song called “friday” was uploaded to the internet.

“above all things, i just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world.

“to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced.

“to my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends.

“to my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me.

Rebecca Black in 2017 (PA)

“hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!

“i’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing.

“time heals and nothing is finite. it’s a process that’s never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”

Black has been open about the bullying and trolling she received after Friday came out.

She previously revealed that it became so intense she left her school to be educated at home by her mother.