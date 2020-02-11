Mary Quant exhibition at Victoria and Albert Museum visited 400,000 times

An exhibition on fashion designer Dame Mary Quant at the Victoria and Albert Museum has been visited 400,000 times.

The London museum announced the landmark figure on Tuesday to coincide with the miniskirt pioneer’s 90th birthday.

The show is now the third most visited fashion exhibition in the V&A’s history after Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams and Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.

More than 120 garments are on show in the exhibition (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The exhibition showcases more than 120 garments, the majority of which have never gone on display before, as well as accessories, cosmetics, sketches and photographs.

In 2018 the V&A launched a public campaign to help track down rare pieces by the designer from wardrobes across the country.

More than 1,000 people responded to the museum’s campaign and 35 objects from 30 different people were selected to go on display in the exhibition alongside personal stories from their owners.

“These objects and stories transformed the exhibition narrative, uncovering rare examples such as a very early and unlabelled blouse, a hat sold at Bazaar and colourful PVC raincoats,” according to the V&A.

The exhibition runs in London until February 16 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Mary is credited with using mass production to bring fashion to the masses.

When the exhibition opened in April V&A director Tristram Hunt said that Dame Mary embodied “the fantastic spirit of optimism in the 1960s” and that she was a “powerful role model for working women at a time of entrenched gender conservatism”.

The exhibition at the V&A in South Kensington, west London, closes on February 16.

After its London run it will go on show at the V&A Dundee from April 4 until September.