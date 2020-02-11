Love Island’s Shaughna gets second shot at romance with new arrival Jamie

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips will get another chance at romance when she is invited on a date with a new arrival.

In scenes that will air on Tuesday night, Jamie Clayton will offer some excitement for the former Lambeth Council employee after she was dumped by scaffolder Callum Jones.

When she receives a text telling her about the date, she jokes: “Jamie, I’m coming!

“I said my first celebrity crush was Jamie Mitchell from EastEnders.”

However, she adds: “If he’s a scaffolder, I’m running. If he’s from Manchester, I’m running.”

When the pair meet for some wine tasting, she quickly quizzes him: “Have you ever considered being a scaffolder? Are you related to any scaffolders?”

Jamie tells her he has been thinking about what happened with Callum, who dumped Shaughna after coupling up with Molly Smith in Casa Amor, and says: “I think what Callum did was a bit out of order. My plans when I go in are to talk to him… I think you’re too smart for him if, I’m going to be honest.”

Jamie also invites Demi Jones out on a date after she was dumped by Nas Majeed, but the news comes as a blow for Luke Mabbott, who had shown interest in her.

He says: “I can’t catch a break in this gaff. A spanner in the works is never good. I’m quite worried, to be fair.”

However, Demi says she is open to meeting new people, adding: “I’m enjoying getting to know Luke M but I’m not going to make the same mistake as I did with Nas. I’m going to go in with an open mind and just get to know Jamie.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.