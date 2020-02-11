Love Island’s new ‘bombshell’: I’m confident, loyal and charming

Love Island will be home to a new “bombshell” who says he is just “what the villa needs”.

Jamie Clayton, a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh, already has his eye on the show’s Demi Jones and Shaughna Phillips.

He describes his attributes as “confident, loyal and charming”.

Love Island’s new bombshell (ITV)

And on his looks, he said: “I’d give myself an eight. My best feature and what I get complimented on the most is my smile.”

Clayton says he is a “clean freak”, adding: “I’m funny, I’m outgoing (and) confident”.

He is already attracted to two of the villa’s housemates.

“I fancy Demi and Shaughna. Demi talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her,” he said.

“Shaughna, she’s a good-looking girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.”

Both Phillips and Jones are single.

On his past love life, he said: “My two previous relationships broke up when I was head over heels for them so there were tears, let’s put it that way.”

Clayton will be seen heading into the villa on Tuesday night’s ITV2 show.

Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze and Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico were all sent packing in Monday night’s episode of the dating show.