Florence Pugh: It took me a whole day to process Oscars experience

Florence Pugh has said it took her a whole day to process the experience of attending the Oscars with her parents.

The Little Women star was nominated for the best supporting actress prize for her turn as Amy March.

The category was won by Laura Dern – who plays Marmee in Little Women but won for her role in Marriage Story – but Pugh said it was still a magical experience.

Sharing a string of photographs of her dress on Instagram, she wrote: “It took me a day to process what happened on Sunday..(and a day to get over the hangover).

“My parents and I went to the Oscars.. and a dress was made for me. Not only did @louisvuitton create such a beautiful item but it was basically made in ONE WEEK.

“@nicolasghesquiere sketched whilst sat on the floor of the Chateau Marmont a few weeks back, drawing shapes I would squeal at the thought of them being for me.

“As well as that, I had jewels inspired by Joan of Arc clasped around my neck. All the power for the crazy carpet.

“@rebeccacorbinmurray and I have loved every minute of blasting every look with colour.. this may be the best one yet. In some lights it’s blue, in others it’s green. Let the debates begin..”

Pugh also shared photos of herself with her Black Widow co-star Scarlett Johansson, saying: “Also… couldn’t help myself tickle her. WE SCREAMED FOR SO LONG IT WAS BEAUTIFUL. The hug we both needed captured in its full glory..”

She later arrived at the Vanity Fair party in a metallic gold Louis Vuitton gown.

Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

However it seemed she suffered a wardrobe malfunction over the course of the evening.

A photo shared by Snoop Dogg on Instagram shows Pugh with a huge rip on her dress down the length of her right thigh.