Who were the winners and losers at the Oscars?

Showbiz | Published:

It was a good night for Parasite but a disappointing one for 1917.

The 92nd Academy Awards â Press Room â Los Angeles

Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt scooped the big acting prizes at the Oscars.

Here is a look at the other winners and losers from the night.

Good night for:

Parasite

 

92nd Academy Awards – Press Room
Produer Kwak Sin Ae, left, and writer-director Bong Joon-ho (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Korean film was the first from the country to be nominated for an Oscar, and ended up leaving with four – including the top prizes of best picture and best director.

Toy Story 4

The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera with their Best Animated Feature Film Oscar (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Woody and Buzz Lightyear proved to be a winning combination once again, as the Pixar film scored the animation prize, despite not winning at the Baftas or Golden Globes.

Hildur Guonadottir

The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Hildur Guonadottir (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Icelandic composer won the Academy Award for her original score for Joker, making her the fourth woman in history to win in the Oscars’ scoring categories, and the first since 1997.

Bad night for

1917

The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Roger Deakins with the cinematography prize (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Sir Sam Mendes’s First World War epic was widely expected to win the best director and best picture prizes, but was instead recognised for cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

The Irishman

92nd Academy Awards – Show
Martin Scorsese (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Martin Scorsese’s widely-praised gangster drama came into the ceremony with 10 nominations, but walked away empty-handed.

Netflix

The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Laura Dern (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Irishman coming up short meant it was a disappointing night for the streaming service. It entered the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations, but walked away with just two statues – for Laura Dern as best supporting actress in Marriage Story, and for the documentary American Factory.

Showbiz

