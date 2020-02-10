Advertising
Timothee Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie on Oscars red carpet
The actors delighted fans across the world with their cute exchange.
Timothee Chalamet showed off his cheeky side as he photobombed Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Little Women star Chalamet was having his own picture taken in front of the photographers before he walked down the line and leaned in as Birds Of Prey star Robbie was posing herself.
Robbie, 29, turned gleefully as she realised Chalamet, 24, peering over her shoulder.
With a huge grin, she grabbed the sides of his face as they shared a sweet exchange in front of the cameras.
Fans on Twitter were overjoyed with their red carpet interaction, with one writing: “i love margot and timothee so much maybe i’m crying #Oscars.”
Another wrote: “I need a movie with timothee and margot NOW #Oscars.”
“timothee chalamet photobombs margot robbie at the oscars is the cutest thing i saw today,” one wrote.
Advertising
Another described them as “the duo we didn’t know we needed but now we can’t live without”.
Robbie was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Bombshell at this year’s Oscars.
Chalamet caught the eye with his unique Oscars attire, a navy blue casual jacket and matching trousers with a brooch, while Robbie looked elegant in a long, flowing black dress with cape-like cuffs on each arm.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.