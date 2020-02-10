Timothee Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie on Oscars red carpet

Timothee Chalamet showed off his cheeky side as he photobombed Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Little Women star Chalamet was having his own picture taken in front of the photographers before he walked down the line and leaned in as Birds Of Prey star Robbie was posing herself.

Robbie, 29, turned gleefully as she realised Chalamet, 24, peering over her shoulder.



With a huge grin, she grabbed the sides of his face as they shared a sweet exchange in front of the cameras.

Fans on Twitter were overjoyed with their red carpet interaction, with one writing: “i love margot and timothee so much maybe i’m crying #Oscars.”

And the #Oscars for the best photo-bomb goes to… Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/DGRUDQNuRq — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Another wrote: “I need a movie with timothee and margot NOW #Oscars.”

“timothee chalamet photobombs margot robbie at the oscars is the cutest thing i saw today,” one wrote.

Another described them as “the duo we didn’t know we needed but now we can’t live without”.

timothee chalamet photobombs margot robbie at the oscars is the cutest thing i saw today — zahra (@litrallyhoe) February 10, 2020

Robbie was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Bombshell at this year’s Oscars.

Chalamet caught the eye with his unique Oscars attire, a navy blue casual jacket and matching trousers with a brooch, while Robbie looked elegant in a long, flowing black dress with cape-like cuffs on each arm.