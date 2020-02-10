The Oscar winners 2020: Full list

Here is a full list of the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards.

Best picture – Parasite

Actor in a leading role – Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Actress in a leading role – Renee Zellweger for Judy

Renee Zellweger accepts her actress in a leading role award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Directing – Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Advertising

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Original screenplay – Parasite (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)

Adapted screenplay – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

International feature film – Parasite

Advertising

Achievement in cinematography – 1917 (Roger Deakins)

#Oscars Moment: Roger Deakins wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for his work on @1917. pic.twitter.com/fg3LeJ77lz — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Achievement in film editing – Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)

Best animated feature film – Toy Story 4

Best animated short film – Hair Love

Best live action short film – The Neighbours’ Window

Achievement in production design – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh)

Achievement in costume design – Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)

Jacqueline Durran, winner of the award for best costume design for Little Women (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Best documentary feature – American Factory

Best documentary short subject – Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) – Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)

Achievement in sound editing – Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)

#Oscars Moment: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson win Best Sound Mixing for @1917. pic.twitter.com/eIjE1LASSF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Achievement in sound mixing – 1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

Achievement in visual effects – 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

Achievement in make-up and hairstyling – Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)